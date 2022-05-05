To the editor: Retro Fitness, a beloved gym facility located in a plaza on Merrill Road in Pittsfield, unexpectedly passed away on March 31.
Fellow members of Retro Fitness are still unaware of the cause of its passing because the owners never shared why they were closing. Retro Fitness first opened in 2007. As soon as this inviting place opened, many new friendships and irresistible muscles were formed. Whenever someone walked through the door, they were welcomed with a friendly greeting by its wonderful employees.
Some special features that were loved by members were its extraordinary theater room that allowed people to workout while watching their favorite movie on the big screen and their exceptional smoothie bar kept guests coming back to try each signature blend and experience the delectable taste. My personal favorite was "the dirty peanut," filled with peanut butter, chocolate and 20 grams of protein. Guests were able to use any gym equipment they desired with many different varieties of machines, weights and accessories.
Retro Fitness has a very special place in my heart for all the memories I have there growing up. I was first introduced to the facility by my dad when I was 8 years old. I would sit in the day care and do my math homework while he’d work out. Then, once I reached the 8th grade, I got a membership for myself. This gym has helped me get through some of the worst times in my life. Whenever I was feeling upset about anything, I would go to the gym and instantly feel better. It was like therapy to me. It helped me not only achieve a healthy body but a healthy mind, too. I was able to get over mental illnesses I was struggling with by having this gym as an outlet. It truly has shaped me to be a better person and positively affected every aspect of my life.
Retro Fitness will be very missed by every member and the memories it has created will be cherished forever. I am happy to celebrate the 15 years of its life and the many more years it will live on in all of our hearts.
Priscilla Lee, Hinsdale
The writer is a student at Wahconah Regional High School.