Congressional Republicans aren’t representing constituents in COVID deliberations
To the editor: The $1.9 trillion economic rescue package has just passed the House without a single Republican vote, although about 70 percent of Americans support the bill, including about 40 percent of Republicans.
Clearly, if members of the House were voting the wishes of their constituents, or even if Republicans had been allowed to “vote their conscience” and make up their own minds about the merits of the bill, there would have been quite a few Republican votes in favor of it. Instead we get the famed Republican “discipline” in which every Republican votes as leadership commands. Instead of the considered judgment of 211 Republican members of Congress, we get only the strategic judgment of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy has made it clear what’s on his mind. He wants to flip the House in 2022 and make himself the speaker. Mitch McConnell similarly is focused on regaining control of the Senate in next year’s election. Both have expressed qualms about the mob unleashed by Donald Trump and the lies that brought the nation to that low point, but after considering the political cost of bringing their party back to an allegiance to truth, democracy and decency, they have clearly decided it is a price they’re not willing to pay. They need Trump and his voters if they are to have any hope of regaining control of the Congress next year.
McConnell has portrayed this bill as a betrayal of Biden’s expressed desire to return to bipartisan deliberation. McConnell said Democrats have deliberately chosen a partisan process and have missed an “opportunity to meet Americans’ needs.” But it is clear that McConnell has no intention of allowing a genuinely bipartisan process of deliberation on this bill or on anything else, and he is far more interested in regaining power than he is in meeting the needs of Americans.
Republicans’ counter-proposal cut the bill to less than a third of what Biden proposed and gave nothing to states and localities that have had to do the most to combat the pandemic. It appears to be aimed at making Biden fail, so that the economy is slow to recover and Republicans can run on Biden’s failure to bring back the economy. This is exactly what our founders warned us against when they spoke of factions that put the interests of their own party above the interests of the nation.
Alex Brooks, Williamstown