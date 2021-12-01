To the editor: I always end up in tears when two of my favorites team up: Ruth Bass and dogs. ("Ruth Bass: A rescue dog often comes with challenges — and rewards," Eagle, Nov. 30.)
Her column emphasized the need to rescue dogs. Some dogs have been through hell by abuse, neglect or despair when a beloved owner dies. When they are taken in by loving, sensitive dog lovers like Ruth Bass, they have been given a second chance at life and happiness. They are so grateful to be warm and loved and they start to enjoy every moment of every new day.
But it takes awhile to get used to this new second chance, so we can only hope that their new owners have time and a lot of patience. Please love and adopt and rescue. Sometimes you will be rescued, too.
Susan Zuckerman, Pittsfield