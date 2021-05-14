To the editor: This is one of those “once in a generational times” when Pittsfield has to make difficult decisions about what direction it wants to go in.
This time, it has the possibility of being a more positive opportunity by making a significant investment in areas that will produce future long-term economic and social benefits.
It has been reported that Pittsfield is due to receive more than $33 million under the American Rescue Plan. I think this is unintentionally inaccurate. It appears that Pittsfield is entitled to an additional $8 million as a result of its share of what would be Berkshire County’s share for a significantly larger total of $41 million, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association — or at least 25 percent more.
There are many things for which these funds can be used which need to be expended by 2024 and there are some important exclusions. One very important idea would be to set aside some funds to be used in implementing any feasible recommendations and proposals that come out of the feasibility study that is being done for high-speed broadband. Affordable, quality access to the internet is a requirement for the future.
We need a concrete investment in our road repair program. This would benefit and reward both the residents and those people whom we seek to attract to our community. A 2014n independent study determined that the city’s budget was $1.5 million less than what was needed to do routine maintenance. Frankly I think the city should make a one-time investment of $5 million to $7 million on road rehabilitation in addition to the budgeted amount.
Affordable housing is always on the must need list. And I am not talking about any of the current projects, which appear to address market-rate options. Every community needs to provide affordable alternatives.
Visionary thinking by being a regional leader should include examining what local investment can be done to further high-speed rail transportation or reproductive reuse of the Berkshire Mall.
The sum of $41 million is the municipal equivalent of winning the lottery. This decision-making will require an important public-private partnership involving community input and a high level of leadership from our elected officials. I believe a process analogous to our allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds should be used.
It is the key to the success of Pittsfield’s future!
Kenny Warren, Pittsfield