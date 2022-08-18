To the editor: I disagree with most everything in the letter from Chuck Koscher ("Letter: Aren't our communities worth a premium from second-home owners?," Eagle, Aug. 1) that advocates higher taxes for part-time residents, except for his recognition that it “seems totally unfair.”
It is, in fact, unfair. But I write to make two points that both sides should recognize will be inevitable consequences of this ill-advised proposal.
First, as the letter demonstrates, the Stockbridge proposal to impose higher taxes on part-time residents is by its nature extremely divisive. He even makes up a disparaging term for second-home owners: “seconds” he calls us, again and again. “Seconds” — like second-rate, second-string, second fiddle, factory seconds. If you think his letter is hostile both in tone and in language, imagine what would happen if Stockbridge actually adopted discriminatory taxes, penalizing those who already pay far more in taxes than the services they receive. The small-town values that, Mr. Koscher says, make “our community a vibrant place” would evaporate and be replaced by two warring camps.
Second, we fought a revolution over the principle of “no taxation without representation.” That is exactly what this proposal represents. Shamefully, part-time residents can’t vote in Stockbridge. In Connecticut, everyone who owns property — resident or not — can vote in town meetings and so participate in New England’s famous local democracy.
Would this measure even be considered if second-home owners had a vote? Would the town leaders even consider a non-binding referendum on the issue in which all residents, full-time and part-time, could register their views? As long as part-time residents are barred from voting, it is simply wrong for the community to enact a taxing measure that penalizes only them. And if it passes, I fear the town would face a strong and negative reaction from part-time residents — maybe not a Tea Party at Stockbridge Town Hall, but daily acts of resistance, large and small, of a kind that cannot now even be predicted. George III lived to regret the decision to unilaterally impose taxes on an otherwise supportive population that lacked the vote. I think the town elders of Stockbridge would come to regret such a decision as well.
If we can agree these are the inevitable consequences, then I hope we can agree to set it aside and allow fair-minded leaders to consider other, better ways to address Stockbridge’s problems.
Greg Diskant, Stockbridge