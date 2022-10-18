To the editor: A few weeks ago, my wife Elizabeth and I and our successors at Caretaker Farm, Don Zasada and Bridget Spann, felt it was a good time to publicly celebrate the farm’s place in Williamstown and Berkshire County for more than a half-century.
In particular, we wanted to recognize that 32 years ago Caretaker Farm became a community supported farm — “a community of individuals who pledged support to the farm operation so that the farm becomes, either legally or spiritually, the community's farm, with the growers and community members providing mutual support and sharing the risks and benefits of local food production.” Said more succinctly, we wanted to be a model for local food sovereignty.
Before that time, Caretaker Farm was a widely recognized organic truck farm with a popular farm stand, bakery and longstanding markets to local restaurants. So why in 1990 did we let go of what was working quite well to become a community supported farm?
One part of the answer to the question is that Elizabeth and I were increasingly aware that Caretaker Farm’s future hangs on a single thread: our continued good health. And yet we felt that our years of work had transformed the farm into a valuable local food resource — particularly in a social and ecological sense — that should not be lost simply because of health, accident, old age or the economic forces that have put an end to small farms and sustainable communities throughout the world.
Another reason is that, as caretakers, we hoped to model “how it might be to live as siblings with beast and flower, not as oppressors.”
This moral responsibility requires the participation of many people, especially as agents of resilience, reciprocity and restoration. And the world's small farmers can't possibly do this alone.
Sixteen years ago, Caretaker Farm was secured in perpetuity through its transformation into a Community Land Trust. But the future of Caretaker Farm and farms like it ultimately rests on a peoples’ capacity to be — both individually and communally — moral agents of resilience, reciprocity and restoration.
In six lines, the poet Adrienne Rich also speaks of this moral agency:
"My heart is moved by all I cannot save.
"So much has been destroyed.
"I have to cast my lot with those who,
"Age after age, perversely,
"With no extraordinary power
"Reconstitute the world."
— Adrienne Rich, from "The Dream of a Common Language."
Samuel W. Smith, Williamstown
This letter is adapted from a speech given by the author on Oct. 1 at Caretaker Farm in Williamstown. The event marked the Smiths move from the house on the farm they purchased in 1969 and converted into one of the country's first Community Supported Agriculture farms in the early 1990s.