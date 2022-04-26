To the editor: I recently visited my family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington.
We have three World War II veterans buried there. Each of them has an American flag on their graves.
When I went there, I saw that one of the flags was gone — someone snapped the flag half off in the flag holder and stole it. They also left plastic trash on the graves that I had to dispose of.
A couple of years ago, another flag was also stolen from the grave of our veterans in my family. Fortunately, on Memorial Day, new flags will be placed on the graves and things will be made right.
I would ask people to be respectful and not trespass onto another family's gravesite that does not belong to them.
And I would also ask that people have some respect and not steal flags from the graves of our veterans. If you need a flag, go to a store and buy one — don't steal from the dead. Have some respect for our veterans.
Tim Winn, Lee