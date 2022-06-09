To the editor: This is a response to Steve Nelson’s interesting op-ed piece on using the 13th Amendment (rather than the 14th Amendment) as a way to protect abortion rights.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is an extremely close reader of which rights the Constitution guarantees. In his draft Roe v. Wade opinion, Alito argues that since the right to an abortion is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, it does not qualify as a protected right. Of course, it would have been quite surprising if there had been anything in the Constitution protecting women’s rights during the male-dominated time when the constitution was written, given that women didn’t even get the right to vote.
It took a while for women to obtain any constitutional rights; the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote wasn’t ratified until 1920, and the Roe v. Wade decision giving women the right to an abortion without excessive government interference wasn’t until 1973. Justice Alito does seem to believe that tradition and precedent should have some role in Supreme Court deliberations, and Roe v. Wade is certainly a longstanding precedent (49 years). Nevertheless, the fact that the right to an abortion is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution seems to be enough for Alito to feel justified in overturning Roe v. Wade — that is, to declare it unconstitutional.
Consider the potential bind Alito could be in if Roe v. Wade is overturned and then state laws forbidding and even criminalizing abortions (with prison sentences) take effect. What if such state laws were to make it up to the Supreme Court? Although Justice Alito is not big on rights that are not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, one would assume he is more favorably disposed to rights that are explicitly mentioned. As Steve Nelson makes clear, forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term is a form of involuntary servitude. And the 13th Amendment contains a clause that explicitly prohibits involuntary servitude. So given the importance that Justice Alito attaches to explicit mention, he might find himself compelled for the sake of consistency to declare such a state law unconstitutional; thus, he would be effectively negating his overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Julien Hennefeld, Bennington, Vt.