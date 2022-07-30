To the editor: The unthinking and totally condescending July 22 editorial has the tone of an all-knowing parent telling a child, the town of Lee, to accept the dumping of tons of PCB-contaminated sludge from the Connecticut line to the city of Pittsfield — from whence this sludge actually emanated — in a landfill that will tower more than four stories high above a hill on the north side of town, and you just better get used to it because it’s a done deal.
Permit me to disabuse the sanctimonious sounding editors of The Eagle of this situation. This so-called deal was conjured up completely behind the backs of the citizens of Lee and the other towns involved. As a result, two of the Lee Select Board members were unceremoniously dumped in town elections, and the third opted not to run again. The townspeople were rightly outraged that this agreement never came to a vote of the people, and the town was given up as a landfill for 30 pieces of silver, to coin a phrase.
In reality, all this sludge came from Pittsfield, and by rights this sludge should be dumped in Pittsfield itself, not in the poor town of Lee. To call Lee residents fighting this disgraceful solution “a handful of abutting complainants” is highly insulting and completely inaccurate. As far as forcing General Electric to go back to the bargaining table, that is just what is needed. It is well known how much money they have poured into the PAC fund of U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.
To see The Eagle accept the financial outpourings from GE trying to rectify with money all the damage done to the surrounding area and allow the company to walk off into the sunset, leaving Lee and other towns affected to face 15 years of trucking their poisoned soil to a facility in Lee, is scandalous. This “handful of abutting complainants” represents a silent majority of this great town, and in spite of an insensitive Eagle editorial board, Lee will fight this to the bitter end.
Edward M. Lahey, Lee