Letter: Restaurants shouldn't penalize patrons who pay with plastic

To the editor: Two years ago, we were having dinner at a restaurant and when the bill arrived I noticed that there was a $5 charge without mentioning what it was for. I was told it was because I was paying with a credit card.
I felt that by doing this they were hurting their waitstaff and probably losing customers who would view this as a cost of doing business and inappropriate to pass along, which is why my initial reaction was to deduct the $5 from the tip I was about to leave for the waiter and not come back to this restaurant. Thinking this through, I decided not to penalize the waiter, but I have not been back to that restaurant.
I am sensitive to what restaurants have gone through to survive during COVID, with many still struggling to make ends meet. But there may be another way, which I believe people should find acceptable. Due to inflation, it has become almost expected that the price of food and the cost of labor has gone up and therefore increases in restaurant prices will follow. Rather than adding a surcharge to a bill, perhaps marginally increasing menu prices will not receive pushback. If the price of a hamburger and fries for example, goes from $10 to $11, people should not object.
As for restaurant owners that will say that if they raise their prices customers will stop coming in and they will have to close their doors, how do they deal with rising costs of utilities, insurance and taxes? Do they adjust their prices to pay those bills, or do they go out of business?
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington