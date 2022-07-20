To the editor: The most haunting part about “The NRA Children’s Museum" project that artist Manuel Oliver created — a mile-long procession of 52 yellow school buses — is the 4,368 empty seats which honor the number of children killed by gun violence since 2020.
Since his son’s death, Oliver has channeled his advocacy for gun control into works of public art and activism. This convoy of buses paid a visit to Ted Cruz’s house in Houston, Texas, last week. When it stopped outside his home, it took on the shape of an assault rifle — a stark reminder of the weapon commonly used in school shootings.
This well-organized project is designed to highlight one of America’s most shameful issues — the National Rifle Association’s influence over gun legislation. It brings into focus why politicians haven’t taken sufficient steps to stop the contributory factors that have caused the death of innocent children: NRA campaign contributions. It’s time we force politicians to call for restitution from the NRA and gun manufacturers for the innocent lives that were destroyed by their products. Other major industries have been forced to make restitution for the deaths caused by the products they produce. The automobile industry, the tobacco industry and the pharmaceutical industry have all been held accountable. The gun industry should be no different.
The gun legislation that was signed into law by President Joe Biden did not financially impact the NRA or the gun manufacturers. They do not guarantee that crazed individuals won’t be able to purchase weapons of mass destruction. The new gun legislation does, however, provide funding to make our schools across America more secure, but why should the taxpayers be expected to absorb these costs? Shouldn’t the gun industry pay the cost of securing our schools? Shouldn’t payment be considered part of the restitution they owe American families for the children killed by their products?
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield