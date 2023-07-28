Letter: Restore respect and kindness in West Stockbridge

To the editor: West Stockbridge, now that the reelection is over, let’s move forward with kindness, respect and truth.
We all want what is best for our town, for our neighbors. We might not always agree about what that might look like or how to go about accomplishing it, but we can have respectful dialogue. We can assess the issues and work toward solutions. We can listen to each other and give careful thought to what is being said. It takes humility and courage to consider other points of view and to reconsider one’s position. West Stockbridge can tackle its issues and do right by its citizens if we work together.
We cannot afford to waste any more time and energy on divisive rhetoric, on the spread of misinformation and mistruths, on personal assaults and allegations. West Stockbridge is better than that. And prior to COVID, we were better than that.
Let’s come together moving forward with kindness and respect for one another, speaking the truth and keeping everyone’s best interests in mind.
Sheila K. Thunfors, West Stockbridge