To the editor: The choice is between one who is changing the criminal justice system and one who labored under that system for 36 years.
Both candidates are passionate about justice; they are caring, hard-working individuals who have had positive impact in our community. In 2018, we elected Andrea Harrington because she saw a criminal justice system that was stuck in an old model — a punishment model. In a few short years, she has fought tirelessly, leading major reforms to build a more just, transparent and effective criminal legal system that serves the people, not the powerful.
Around our country, the powerful want to send us back to the old ways, threatening our public safety, limiting our civil rights and harming the well-being of our communities. Let’s not let our community go backward. Let’s keep moving the Berkshires forward with this clear vision for justice.
Vote to reelect Andrea Harrington for Berkshire district attorney in the Sept. 6 primary election.
Suzanne and Frank Engels, Pittsfield