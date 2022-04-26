To the editor: The change in plans for the vacant nursing home on Route 23 from rentals to condos sounds like a classic bait and switch. ("Developer of Great Barrington nursing home changes plans, will build condos instead of rentals," Eagle, April 22.)
The new buyer, with the rental plan approved, probably thinks he can cajole the town into accepting the change. The originally promised and approved rentals, even at market rates, will help ease rental housing shortages across the board, including less-expensive rentals in town. Condos will draw mostly newly arriving owners, many of them seeking second homes. While I have nothing against second-home owners, in this instance their purchases will be of space needed/promised in the rental market.
With the rental plans already approved, I think the town has a better chance of expecting another developer to step up and deliver on that plan rather than caving into the current developer's bait-and-switch tactic to make big bucks selling condos rather than operate the rental property as promised. Do not permit the change in the original plans.
Lou Moscatello, Great Barrington