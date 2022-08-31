To the editor: I and, I suspect, many other Berkshire Eagle readers who were in attendance at the Tanglewood concert celebration for John Williams 90th birthday party were shocked at the insulting review of the concert and of John Williams' lifetime achievements written by Jeremy Yudkin. ("Music review: At Tanglewood, a weekend filled with tributes to Beethoven, John Williams," Eagle, Aug. 22.)
Not only was the review of the concert — attended by 18,000 lovers of John Williams and his music and performed by the Boston Pops and a host of celebrity artists — not given a full review, but it was added as an afterthought to the review of Sunday’s afternoon performance by the Berkshire Symphony Orchestra featuring Itzhak Perlman. The Williams celebration was important enough to be a featured segment on the following Monday morning Today’s TV national broadcast but sadly not important enough to his adopted Berkshire hometown newspaper to be given a full review.
Notwithstanding its brevity, the review degraded Mr. Williams' remarkable 60-year career, wherein he won five Academy Awards and 52 nominations, and cast aspersions on his compositions. The review was an embarrassment to your reading audience and clearly was shameful treatment to a 90-year-old warm, charming, loveable and talented artist like John Williams. In the future, I believe Mr. Yudkin’s focus should be on reviews of the classical BSO performances and leave the reviews of the Pops to others.
Someone should also point out that the encore of the concert reluctantly but magnificently conducted by Mr. Williams was “Theme From Raiders of the Lost Ark” and not from "Star Wars," as erroneously cited by Mr. Yudkin.
Jerry Hayden, Lee