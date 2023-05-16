Letter: RFK Jr.'s unsubstantiated zealotry can't heal our divides

To the editor: It is a tribute to the commendable American belief in the free exchange of ideas, even unpopular ones, that The Eagle has published Edward Curtin’s commentary on the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ("Edward Curtin: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the candidate to heal the great divide," Eagle, May 12.)
It is also instructive to us all that crackpot conspiracy theories are not limited to the political far-right wing. By all means, attention should be paid to RFK Jr.’s platform and the beliefs on which it is based, and — especially — to fact-checking his contentions. I suspect that many of his ideas will not hold up to disinterested scrutiny.
A recent television interview of the candidate convinced this observer that said candidate was an ill-informed zealot with a limited understanding of our country’s recent history and of its present challenges. And that, far from healing the nation’s divisions, he would only add to them.
William B. Saxbe Jr., Williamstown