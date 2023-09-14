Letter: Rhonda Serre for Ward 7 City Council

To the editor: How lucky can one ward be?
We are so lucky that Rhonda Serre has agreed to step up and represent Ward 7.
Rhonda and I first met as district aides for state legislators from the Berkshires. She went on to work for late U.S. Rep. John Olver, then became the MassDevelopment liaison for the Berkshires. She has worked in Pittsfield public school classrooms and for Elder Services. Currently, she volunteers on the Ordinance Review Committee for the city.
Aside from her relevant and abundant experience, Rhonda is a great person: cheerful, smart and a devoted friend. She will be a respectful colleague and a thoughtful and dedicated representative for her constituents.
Ward 7, please join me in voting for Rhonda on Tuesday. Please step up. She needs your vote.
Sara Hathaway, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Pittsfield School Committee and a former mayor of Pittsfield.