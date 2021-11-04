To the editor: I keep asking myself this question: Where is the outrage?
How have people become so numb to the struggles of those having no access to the COVID-19 vaccines as they return to a “post-pandemic” life? Ten thousand more die globally every single day in addition to the 5 million who have already died (the number is likely much larger as many COVID deaths are unreported). Yet there is still no plan to ensure vaccine access to everyone. Where is our empathy, our morality, our conscience?
“Only one in seven COVID vaccine doses promised to the world’s poorest countries have been delivered. ... Of 1.8 billion doses pledged by wealthy nations, just 261 million (14 percent) have arrived in low-income countries,” according to The Guardian. As many now rejoice as they receive boosters, those in low- and middle-income countries await their first doses as family members, friends, teachers and health care workers around them die. Why are we not protesting this situation?
I commend President Joe Biden for holding a global COVID-19 summit at the recent United Nations General Assembly, but what has happened since? Recently a group of 50 global health leaders and more than a dozen public health organizations sent an open letter to the president urging him to vaccinate the world. And for those asking why this is our responsibility, the answer is that the U.S., along with other high-income countries, caused the gross inequality by pre-purchasing vaccines, paying premium prices and restricting parts of the supply chain in addition to vaccine doses. And by doing so, we have created a “variant incubator” and will suffer the consequences of both prolonging the pandemic and possibly developing vaccine-resistant strains.
In the past 100 years, pandemics have become increasingly frequent, more devastating and tremendously more expensive. Per David Cutler and Lawrence Summers: “The estimated cumulative financial costs of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the lost output and health reduction ... is more than $16 trillion, or approximately 90 percent of the annual gross domestic product of the U.S.” But the cost of vaccinating the world has been estimated at $25 billion, a fraction of that cost. To vaccinate the world therefore not only makes economic sense but is the morally, ethically, medically and, by far, the right humanitarian choice.
As the G-20 meets, I ask why aren't we vaccinating the world? And again, where is your outrage?
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington