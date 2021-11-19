To the editor: Richmond residents will have a chance to review and vote on a new Open Space and Conservation Zoning bylaw in the new year.
The importance of preserving our open space and opportunities for recreation and hiking cannot be overstated. One of the important reasons we choose to live here in Richmond, in the Berkshires, is the dedication of many people, towns and organizations to the preservation of land for the passive use of its residents and visitors. Hiking and winter outdoor activities have always been important to me and many of my friends here in the Berkshires. In the last year and a half, outdoor activities have gained even more importance for maintaining a healthy mind, body and spirit. In Richmond, one of my favorites is Hollow Fields, and there are many more places to walk and hike, here in our town and also in so many other towns in the Berkshires. In addition, open land enhances our property values.
I give thanks for the Berkshire Natural Resources Council, Audubon, the Richmond Conservation Commission, the Richmond Land Trust and also the many other private land trusts and individuals who donate land and seek to conserve the health and well-being of us all through land conservation.
My hope is that Richmond residents will attend town meetings in the new year to learn about this important step in conservation and recreation, so that we as a town pass this new zoning bylaw in order to protect the beauty we currently enjoy, and to encourage the further protection of open land.
Our quality of life in Richmond and the Berkshires depends upon our actions to protect and use our open spaces well.
Kerry Hamilton, Richmond