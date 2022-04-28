To the editor: A recent letter to the editor ("Letter: In support of Richmond open spaces," Eagle, April 13) ends with “Don’t allow a small group of people to create a tangle of bureaucracy that could place Hollow Fields, and all the other trails in Richmond, off-limits.”
The Berkshire Natural Resources Council has created their own tangle of bureaucracy by suing our town. BNRC has succeeded in pitching Richmond residents against each other for their own benefit. Neither amendment proposal will make any property “off-limits” or prevent anyone from accessing open space and conserved land. What the residents’ amendment will do is protect every Richmond resident’s right to voice concerns when use of open land in their neighborhood becomes a concern. The Planning Board’s by-right amendment simply does not.
Don’t allow a small group of people to take away your right to a voice when it comes to your Richmond neighborhood. On May 18, vote no on the Planning Board’s by-right use amendment.
Ira Grossman, Richmond