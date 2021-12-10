To the editor: In Clarence Fanto's recent article, he quoted Stockbridge Select Board Chair Roxanne McCaffrey: "The fact that we have nonprofits in residential zones and neighborhoods makes the balance between protecting the quiet enjoyment of residents while preserving the viability of the nonprofits problematic." ("Stockbridge nonprofits are vital community assets. Can they also be good neighbors?," Eagle, Dec. 6.)
As the town of Richmond contemplates new zoning bylaw language about the use of open space and public recreation thereof, the town would be wise to keep Ms. McCaffrey's words in mind.
Virtually all this type of land in Richmond is in residentially zoned areas, which make up all but a tiny fraction of the land in this town. Therefore, by necessity, public access to open space is in the very heart of residential neighborhoods.
The location of public access to these areas, such as trailheads and parking lots, may not always be suitable or even in the best interests of the neighborhood in order to, as Ms. McCaffrey says, protect "the quiet enjoyment of residents."
Unlike nonprofit businesses, residents have likely made the largest investment of their lives in their home and property, and they pay taxes to the town. Residents very likely chose to live here precisely because of the peace and tranquility for which Richmond is well known.
Nonprofits, on the other hand, actively encourage and promote public access on their property since the success of their business model relies on exactly that, attracting the largest number of people they possibly can.
On this point, the objectives of nonprofits and residents appear diametrically opposed.
Jeff Morse, Richmond