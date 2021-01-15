Right-wing media has created a hydra
To the editor: The GOP has created a two-headed monster.
One head is Donald Trump, the other is right-wing media, the neck is the Republican Congress, the body is the Trump-loving rank and file, the rear end is the militia movement and what comes out of either end is their rhetoric and violence.
It is becoming increasingly erratic and murderous, with suicidal tendencies, one head trying to bite the other, lashing out and incoherent. If it can be lured it into a cage with outlandish promises of gold from a stone or power from ignorance, then gradually sedated with truth, empathy and love for the natural world, maybe it will emerge two, four or eight years from now exhausted, docile and one-headed.
Michael Agee, North Adams