Ring in the true this holiday season
To the editor:
“Ring out the old, ring in the new” sang the late Beatle George Harrison, in the happy refrain of his holiday tune “Ding Dong, Ding Dong.” I have enjoyed that song for decades, but it has never seemed more meaningful to me, or more hopeful, than it does now.
The “annus horribilis” (horrible year) bemoaned by Queen Elizabeth in 1992 had nothing on 2020. Normally it would be wise to avoid saying things could only get better from here — because you never know — but the light on the horizon is real. The vaccines are here and the days of Donald Trump’s divisive, toxic presidency are nearly over.
No matter how many more fraudulent claims he tweets, no matter what desperate legal contortions his lawyers attempt, it’s all over but the counting — of dollars pouring into Trump’s sham “election defense fund,” that is (over $200 million so far — and he doesn’t have to account for how he spends it).
As the Republican political commentator S.E. Cupp memorably put it, the Trump-coddling nonsense coming out of Fox News, Newsmax and other right-wing mouthpieces at this point is so far from news, so far from factual reality, it more closely resembles “fan fiction.” What it resembles even more ominously is the propaganda technique that Hitler called the “big lie” — a lie so “colossal” that people could not believe anyone would dare push it if it wasn’t true.
Trump’s charges of a “rigged” election are a lie and an insult to the nation. These charges have been struck down by the courts over 50 times so far, including that resounding door slam by the United States Supreme Court last week.
Let’s “ring out the false, ring in the true,” as the song goes. Ding dong, ding dong, Donald.
Robin Vaughan Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.