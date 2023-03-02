Letter: Ripples of Olver's legacy still felt in North Adams, Hoosic River

To the editor: Thank you for featuring former Congressman John Olver. ("Former U.S. Rep. John Olver, who represented Western Massachusetts, is remembered as 'a humble public servant,'" Eagle, Feb. 24.)
He was everything you and others describe: quiet, humble, activist, workhorse. He was also a scientist who understood more than a decade ago that North Adams would need its 1950s flood control system modernized.
To that end, Congressman Olver convinced his House colleagues to support a request of the Hoosic River Revival to have the U.S. government conduct a flood risk management study of the Hoosic River Basin in the interest of environmental restoration, flood risk management and watershed management. He was successful, and the House passed House Resolution 2010 with that wording.
Why is this an important accomplishment? Using that 2010 Resolution as a basic resource, the U.S. Corps of Engineers decided in 2022 that it "provides sufficient study authority ... to conduct a flood risk management study of the Hoosic River Basin.” With that permission and needed funding in place, next month the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the city of North Adams will begin a much-needed feasibility study of its aging, 70-year-old flood control system.
The goal of that three-year study is to identify the system’s problems, evaluate solutions and recommend an appropriate new design that highlights the benefits, costs, environmental commitments and timelines for the ultimate construction.
The Hoosic River Revival and the city of North Adams will forever be grateful to Congressman Olver for his commitment to us.
Jennifer Macksey, North Adams
Judy Grinnell, North Adams
Jennifer Macksey is mayor of North Adams. Judy Grinnell is founder of the Hoosic River Revival and and president of its board of directors.