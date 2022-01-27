To the editor: I’m writing as a senior homeowner in Lanesborough.
I don’t know how other communities in the Berkshires have been impacted by the rising home values/property taxes, but because the real estate market is what it is right now, I suspect many other homeowners are in the same situation. Our real estate tax rate decreased by $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed valuation this year. Yippee? The assessed values of our homes are artificially inflated right now, and therefore our taxes are higher, not lower.
Some would say, “Lucky you. Because of the rising value of your home, you have lots of equity.” OK, so what? It’s not free money, not money in the bank, not money you can access when you need it. If you do qualify and are able to refinance with cash out or get an equity loan or line of credit, it’s another debt that has to be paid back. This increased value might look good on paper (or Zillow), but it’s actually a detriment unless you are planning on selling your home soon.
Here in Lanesborough, what do we get for that money? A very expensive new school, which I personally don’t mind paying a little extra for since it’s for children’s education. But what else? Those of us that live off Narragansett Avenue are on dirt roads which turn into rivers and huge tire- and suspension-damaging ruts with the slightest temperature increase. Translation: expensive auto repair bills. We must hire a private company to pick up our trash. Most of us are on a private septic system, unless you can afford to hire a private contractor to tie into the sewer line that runs partly down Narragansett. That costs upward of $10,000, so for me that's not happening.
One (unlikely) solution would be that homeowners over 65 be completely exempt from property taxes. In fact, in a handful of states, they are. Most seniors are living on a fixed income which does not increase. In fact, what’s happened this year is that a slight increase in Social Security has been eaten up by the increased Part B deduction. Another more common-sense solution would be a Homestead Exemption for all owner-occupied properties. It would reduce the taxable amount of property by upwards of $50,000. In addition, based on income, seniors could get another $50,000 exemption. I suggest the town of Lanesborough consider something similar.
Christine Codella, Lanesborough