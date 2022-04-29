To the editor: For many of us in the Berkshires, we know how lucky we are. The air here is clear and fresh, the vistas stunning, and there is still a memory of the middle class, where hard-working folks can raise a family in a beautiful environment.
We have it better in the Berkshires. Here, median wages rose 50 percent from 2006 to 2021, and last year, the average renter paid one-third of their income for housing. In Boston last year, working people saw half of their income go to rent. Want to know what a housing crisis looks like? Look east.
But take a good look, because it’s coming our way. Over the last 15 years, rents in the Berkshires increased by 70 percent. And they’re not stopping. Unless we do something, our future could look a whole lot like Boston.
It doesn’t need to be like this. In May, the state Legislature considers two bills, H.1378 and H.1440, that would allow cities and towns to control rent increases and defend renters through measures like eviction protection. That’s why a statewide coalition, Homes for All, is collecting folks’ stories about their struggles with housing.
The Berkshires chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is proud to join in this work, and we invite you to share your housing experiences with us, so that we can bring your voice to the Legislature and get these bills passed. Come find us this Saturday 12 to 3 p.m. at the First Street Common in Pittsfield.
Sidney Rothstein, North Adams