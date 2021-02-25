River cleanup would have trucks trample the area
To the editor: We do not need pages of scientific studies or reams of quantitative evidence to tell the public we do not want what the Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric Co. are selling.
The numbers say it all. Public comment periods yielded 428 comments, some shouting with rage, not one in favor. The Lee town representatives voted 38 to 8 to renegotiate the proposal and exclude the dump. When the EPA eventually responded to the comment sessions the response was weak and unsatisfactory, not worthy of the job costing half a billion dollars.
The current proposal is to use 50,000 to 100,000 truck trips over a period of 10 to 15 years to bring PCB contaminated material to Lenox Dale. This is not a proposal the public wants. Furthermore, it defies common sense, given how expensive the wear and tear and maintenance would be on our roads and bridges. Too much truck traffic is already an issue in the county.
The proposal should be scrapped and started over and especially stating that all PCB contaminated material generated by the Rest of River project shall be transported by rail out of state to a properly licensed disposal facility. It just happens that the railroad parallels the Housatonic river and goes right to or close to all identified work areas of the existing Rest of River proposal. It is the most efficient and least expensive way to move heavy loads long distances.
When I think about it, the railroad solves many of the major disputes associated with the Rest of River proposal. It eliminates between 50,000 and 100,000 truck trips, it’s on the right side of the environment, it pleases thousands of citizens and makes the eternal thorn in the public’s side look like burnt toast.
We can leave our towns with a cleaner river and a clean slate for future generations and that matters to us. Let’s make it happen.
David F. Carrington, Lee
The writer is a District 1 representative for the town of Lee.