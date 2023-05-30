Letter: Road noise, safety issues aren't limited to one Pittsfield neighborhood

To the editor: I want to thank Mark White for his letter about noise and speeding on Dalton Avenue. ("Letter: Dalton Ave. speeding presents a ticking tragedy bomb for Pittsfield," Eagle, May 23.)
We have the same issues where we live on Hancock Road by the Pontoosuc Lake boat ramp.
The City Council recently approved a report recommending the city direct resources to address these violations. I know there are a lot of demands on the Police Department, but excess noise from motorcycles and speeding are violations.
Forty years ago, the debate was whether to have motorcyclists wear helmets. With good enforcement, that is no longer an issue. Let's enforce the noise laws so that everyone can enjoy the summer ahead.
Mary Dickson, Pittsfield