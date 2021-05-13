To the editor: Louise Frankenberg, of Dalton, ("Letter: With road safety on tap, a plea for white lines," Eagle, May 8) makes excellent points about the value of roadway lines in keeping vehicles from either crashing into one another or driving off the road due to fading center-and-shoulder-painted lines, particularly at night and especially in rural areas, such as parts of both Berkshire and Columbia counties.
I wrote to the Columbia County Highway Department several years ago, making the same point, particularly because of the current local practice of patching the shoulder of local roads, rather than resurfacing the entire roadway. These patches obliterate what shoulder lines previously existed, and the roadway stays that way until it is repainted, normally not for several weeks or months.
The bureaucratic response I received was, essentially, we do it our way due to equipment and cost considerations (and will continue to do so, regardless of good reasons to change). In short, the priority of roadway-line painting is low, and is likely to remain that way. But local highway departments need to change their priorities on occasion, particularly when technical advances make their practices clearly out-of-date. Here, many more recent car models, even the less-expensive ones, are now equipped with several safety-oriented features that specifically "read" painted roadway lines to keep moving cars within them, and some even warn drivers who get distracted (or sleepy) when they begin to wander. Of course, these new, important safety devices are rendered useless when there are no roadway lines to read.
Michael Peskoe, Canaan, N.Y.