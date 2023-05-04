Letter: Rob Shaeffer for Great Barrington library trustee

To the editor: Rob Shaeffer loves books.
In fact, his profession is, well, books. Rob Shaeffer has more than 30 years of professional publishing experience, including planning, policymaking and priority setting. He also values a library as a place to learn things and serve the community. Rob has volunteered at his local library every place he has lived.
As a passionate supporter of Great Barrington’s Mason Library, Rob Shaeffer will be a tremendous asset as a library trustee.
We have known Rob since 2015 and find him reliable, creative, well-organized and a team player.
The Hogans urge all our friends and neighbors to vote in the Great Barrington town election on May 9 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and elect Robert Shaeffer to the Great Barrington board of library trustees.
Dennis and Pat Hogan, Great Barrington