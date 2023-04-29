Letter: Rob Shaeffer for Great Barrington library trustee

To the editor: I’m supporting Rob Shaeffer for library trustee in Great Barrington because he loves the community and believes that public libraries are vital to the community.
Rob will work to strengthen both the downtown and the Housatonic libraries.
I met Rob at the Great Barrington farmers market many years ago and collaborated with him on events to support local farming, so I saw how committed he is to building community.
Rob loves our libraries because they offer so many diverse activities that bring us together — including craft Saturdays, summer reading programs, Arbor Day events, and read and wag with Mason Library’s therapy dogs.
Plus Rob brings an understanding of the business of books. He has worked in the book publishing business for more than 30 years.
I hope you’ll join me to support Rob Shaeffer for one of the library trustee positions.
Barbara Zheutlin, Great Barrington