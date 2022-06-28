To the editor: I am sickened about the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v Wade. The abortion question, of course, is not the only thing the justices are bringing under question.
According to The New York Times: “The dissenting justices expressed disbelief at Justices Alito’s and Kavanaugh’s attempts to distinguish abortion from precedents about matters like contraception and same-sex intimacy and marriage. The bottom line, they wrote, was that the reasoning about the 14th Amendment and 1868 was the same for that entire constellation of rulings.”
The right-leaning justices have taken judicial activism to a new and frightening level. What will become of other decisions regarding personal liberty? The justices said they believe the 14th Amendment does not cover a right to abortion. But history doesn’t show that abortion was a discussion point in 1868, in the time of the Civil War.
In my mind, this decision also distinctly jeopardizes the Ninth Amendment, which says that “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” If the 14th Amendment, under which Roe was written, can be reexamined and reconstrued, what about the 9th? What about the 13th, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude? How about the First, protecting freedom of speech, religion and the press? That amendment, of course, was essentially bastardized by the Citizens United decision.
The Times continues, quoting the dissent: “‘One of two things must be true,’ they wrote. 'Either the majority does not really believe in its own reasoning. Or if it does, all rights that have no history stretching back to the mid-19th century are insecure. Either the mass of the majority’s opinion is hypocrisy, or additional constitutional rights are under threat. It is one or the other.”
There are no guaranteed rights, in my opinion, if a lopsided Supreme Court can repeal what has been legal for 50 years. Without question, this is judicial activism, which was thought to be unseemly. I guess it doesn’t matter as long as the oligarchy is in charge.
Dianne Olsen, North Adams