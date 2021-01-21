To the editor: The 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this Friday occurs in the same week as the celebration of the birth of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide and led to the destruction of 60 million babies.
There's commonality between abortion and racism, King's niece Alveda King: "Abortion and racism are both symptoms of a fundamental human error. The error is thinking that when something is in the way of our wants, we can justify getting that person out of our lives. Abortion and racism stem from the same poisonous root — selfishness. ...
"Abortion and racism are twin evils, born of the same lie. Where racism now hides its face in public, abortion is accomplishing the goals of which racism only once dreamed. Together, abortionists are destroying humanity at large, and the black community in particular."
She decried the fact that black women are more than five times as likely as a white woman to have an abortion. She said that since black lives matter, black lives should not be aborted. Alveda said that her uncle would have agreed with her.
She herself had two abortions which she regrets. Her parents considered aborting her until "Daddy King", Martin Luther King Sr., told her parents that Alveda wasn't a lump of flesh, but his granddaughter.
Last year we witnessed the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. In 2021 let's end the targeting of black lives, especially innocent babies.
Robin Greenspan, Becket