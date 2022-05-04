To the editor:
Make no mistake. This draft opinion by the Supreme Court is not only about overturning Roe v. Wade and access to abortion rights. It’s about stripping women of rights we’ve gained that helped us become closer to equal citizens.
In 1965, when I tried to get a checking account, I was told by the banker at the Bank of New York on Fifth Avenue in New York City that I’d have to have my husband’s or my father’s permission.
Women were not welcome to serve our country in the armed forces, nor as police officers or firefighters, nor as union tradespeople. We were not welcome as university club members. Women’s collegiate sports were merely pastimes, not officially sponsored.
Denying equal rights to women is at the heart of overturning Roe v. Wade. Women who came of age in the 1960s are aghast that we have to fight this fight all over again. But be assured: We will fight. It’s about equal rights.
Dianne Olsen, North Adams