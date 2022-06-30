To the editor: After learning of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the first question that comes to my mind is what is the reaction of the medical providers?
Will they now have a different attitude toward babies who will not be "normal" and learn things slowly?
Twenty-one years ago, while I was 30 weeks pregnant, my unborn baby was diagnosed as having trisomy 21/Down syndrome, and I was told the news. One doctor, all he could do was apologize. He was apologizing that my baby was going to have it tough in the world because he was different. There was also a genetics doctor who said to me "your baby is not going to accomplish much in this world. Although it is illegal in Massachusetts, you can go to a different state to terminate."
What I was told 21 years ago, the same practice continues to this very day.
I am proud to say that 21 years later, my son, Michael, is still here. He may not be able to learn like his "normal" peers, but he learns at his own pace. He touches the heart of everyone he meets with his highly contagious laugh and unconditional love. I have lost track of how many "normal" people have said to me that they wish they were like Michael.
I always reflect on what the doctors told me years ago about how my baby was going to have it tough in the world. Since when is life easy? Life is tough at one point or another for everyone. It just depends on how we accept our journeys.
To all of the medical providers: Let Roe v. Wade serve as an overturn for you as well. Make a point to get to know an individual with special needs, and then you may not be so quick as to terminate someone who is "not normal." You could learn something valuable that is not taught in medical school or a textbook.
Kelly Koperek, Lee