To the editor: Overturning Roe v. Wade has made "Medicare for all" too risky.
Ultraconservatives are rapidly changing our society. Open carry of firearms and medical travel for abortions may soon become commonplace in Western Massachusetts. Nationalized health care would give potential autocratic leaders a major tool to restrict liberty for our LGBTQIAP+ and pregnant residents. Decentralized, state-by-state health care protects us from tyranny similar to the way decentralized voting protected us in the 2020 presidential election.
Union members dislike MFA, our biotech entrepreneurial ecosystem that brought us companies like Moderna dislikes it, and MFA is based on faulty logic. When you walk into a store and see some items on sale (Medicare), you don’t demand all items in the store have the same discount (MFA).
Our legislators are dangerously close (more than 40 percent in favor) to making us the first state to pilot MFA. Vermont could not even pass it. MFA is a red herring, working to distract. Health care is a human right and too important to spend years seeking an unattainable and undesirable solution like Medicare for All.
Huff Tyler Templeton III, Williamstown
The writer is a state Senate candidate.