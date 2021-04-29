Editor: In a recent letter to The Berkshire Eagle, Bob Armata conveyed his warm feelings for our town of Adams. ("Letter: Don Sommer can bring new vitality to Adams board," Eagle, April 28.)
I love our town very much also. Our town administration has good ideas, but I'm inclined to feel that Mr. Howard Rosenberg might have a new way to accomplish these ideas. Mr. Sommers has had visions for our town and has proven to be a helpful citizen in many ways. I feel he needs help with his ideas also. Perhaps Mr. Rosenberg might be good for the music academy Mr. Sommers tried to acquire for the town (a good idea)?
Our ancestry made us a wonderful town at the foothills of the mountain many years ago. Now, our state Legislature wishes to increase people in our Berkshires. If we are to remain at the foothills of the mountain, we must renew ancestry somewhat: Welcome the new and help them graft their ideas to ours, so that we grow together happily.
We need a person with strength and familiarity with the new world to meet the challenges that face us. Could it be Howard Rosenberg?
Evelyn Degen, Adams