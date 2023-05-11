Letter: Rotary Day of Service aims to help out Berkshire neighborhoods and beyond

To the editor: On April 9, 2022, two Rotary districts in Connecticut and Massachusetts began the preparation of a regional Day of Service, and after much preparation 100-plus clubs and 3,000 Rotarians participated.
The concept was a great success, and the organizers immediately began planning for Day of Service 2023. It will take place May 20 and it is projected to have 14,000 participants from 500 clubs across six states and three countries in participation.
All five Berkshire County clubs are registered and are being join by Pittsfield UNICO as a partner in service. In Berkshire County, we are encouraging all service club to check out the website rotarydayofservice.org and plan a service project on May 20. Berkshire County is joining regionally with the New York capital district, and the five Berkshire Rotary Clubs have registered their projects on the Day of Service website. North Adams will be cleaning, painting and doing minor repairs to the North Adams Visitor Center. Williamstown will be helping the teen center create a garden of raised beds to enable learning about growing vegetables and herbs. Pittsfield will add native plants to the Conte Community Garden to promote pollination; they will also be refreshing the soil and planting an educational tea garden. Dalton will be doing a cleanup of Pine Grove Park in their town and Great Barrington will be working with the Rotary Interact Youth Group to plant 155 plants in a 50-foot pollinator garden at Mount Everett High School in Sheffield. Also, Pittsfield UNICO will be cleaning and mulching the gardens at the Christian Center in Pittsfield.
Rotary International has seven areas of focus and is asking that clubs participate with projects addressing these areas. The focus areas include: basic education, maternal and child health, peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation and hygiene support, community and economic development, and the environment.
The environment is the newest area of focus established by International President Jennifer Jones, the first woman president of Rotary International. Many of this year's Day of Service projects relate to the establishment of pollinator habitats to preserve endangered pollinating insects essential to plant reproduction and our food supply.
Vin Marinaro, Pittsfield
The writer is the district governor for Rotary District 7890.