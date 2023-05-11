Letter: Roxanne McCaffrey for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Stockbridge voters face an important decision in next week’s Select Board race: make history or live in its shadow.
If challenger Roxanne McCaffrey wins, it will mark a turning point: the first time in Stockbridge history that two of its three Select Board seats will be held by women. McCaffrey would join first-term board member Jamie Minacci and soon-to-be Chairman Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo at the table. This winning combination would signal a return to more consensus-driven decision-making and a chance for the town to heal after Patrick White’s bullish and divisive year as chairman of the town’s governing board.
I look for three key qualities in candidates seeking local office: an approach to lawmaking that conveys respect and fairness to all citizens in equal measure, a modicum of humility that helps them synthesize competing ideas to elevate a proposal, even if the result deviates from their own viewpoint, and a respect for data, rather than an over-reliance on conveniently collected anecdotes that serve only to propel their own ideas forward.
Under White’s chairmanship, all three of these qualities have been in short supply, evidenced by battles that may be remembered for decades to come: residential tax exemption, accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals.
McCaffrey is the reset we need. Her prior service demonstrates she is a thoughtful manager and a patient listener who will work to unite, not divide our town. She is willing and able to lead with intelligence and respect — for all.
Stockbridge residents should not be forced to live in a time machine whose dial is set to the era in which one man’s childhood was at its nostalgic apex. Even Norman Rockwell moved on from his focus on an overly idealized view of the past. “You can’t make the good old days come back, just by painting pictures of them,” he said. “That kind of stuff is dead now and I think it’s about time.”
A vote for Roxanne McCaffrey is a vote for the future: a Stockbridge future that includes us all, not just a subset of residents deemed worthy of consideration.
Patty Caya, Stockbridge