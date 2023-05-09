Letter: Roxanne McCaffrey for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am writing to encourage you to vote for Roxanne McCaffrey.
Roxanne's steady leadership and commitment have been sorely missed in these last two years. Having now served on a town board myself for the past five years, I am even more aware of the need for the focus and clear thinking that Roxanne will bring back to our town leadership.
Roxanne has a kind heart and an inclusive nature. She listens to and considers points of view other than her own, something we might be lacking right now. I have witnessed her calm demeanor and clear decision-making under duress.
Please help me welcome her back to the Select Board. Vote for Roxanne McCaffrey.
I write as a private citizen and not as a member of any town board or committee.
Wayne Slosek, Stockbridge
The writer is a member of the Stockbridge Planning Board.