Letter: Roxanne McCaffrey for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Stockbridge voters have a clear choice for the Select Board: Stick with Patrick White and his ill-considered ideas for property tax reform and accessory dwelling units, or bring back Roxanne McCaffrey and her calm, deliberative approach to the issues.
Roxanne worked with her fellow board members to accomplish their collective agenda of keeping our town taxes low. It can't happen with just one Select Board member; it takes all three and the cooperation of the Finance Committee.
Stockbridge needs McCaffrey. Vote for her.
William H. Vogt, Stockbridge