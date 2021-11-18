To the editor: Nearly two weeks have passed since the North Adams election and I am still in awe of the unique and life-altering experience of running for office.
It is one that I was privileged to have. My family provided me the space for what my daughter called "mayor stuff" and my employer allowed me to take the time I needed, which meant exhausting my vacation and eventually taking leave with pay. I clearly understand that many in North Adams may not have this option.
In the end, I believe it was worth it. I witnessed the beauty, the grit, the passion and the inner workings of North Adams that I will forever cherish. I met with many dedicated professionals across our city — city councilors, city department heads, school officials, business leaders, social service agencies and others who reached out. I responded to many media requests and met with neighboring community leaders who shared their issues that together affect our region. Then there was the canvassing, which I enjoyed most. Talking directly to voters and catching them at home was an opportunity to hear it all. I learned about addiction impacting families, difficulty of parking, vacant properties, the history of neighborhoods, playgrounds/sports fields, lack of public transportation and suitable housing, our failing public safety building, uncertainty of our schools, and even climate change. You name it, I am sure I talked about it with someone.
In between meetings and canvassing, I developed plans for the many facets of running a city alongside my incredibly dedicated team with diverse talents and organization for which I am eternally grateful. I am sure mayor-elect Jennifer Macksey is equally thankful to her team and this is what I want to acknowledge. Because of this race and our teams, our platforms were sharpened; we did not take any voter for granted. We must now work together and not take our city for granted. What this means for each person will differ, but it is my hope that we will look past this race and dedicate ourselves to our collective future. We need knowledgeable and committed people to work in city government, to volunteer on city boards, to be civically engaged in issues affecting our city and to support our community in every way possible. The future of our city depends on all of us staying involved in the city we care so deeply about.
Lynette Bond, North Adams