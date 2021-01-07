Running in the Berkshires
To the editor: I love running and biking in the Berkshires.
We are blessed with beautiful sights, challenging terrain and (generally speaking) pretty low traffic. It has been my observation that drivers all over the county are really great about taking care and giving extra space to me as a safety buffer. I do my part to wear bright/reflective gear and stay as far to the side of the road as is practicable, and drivers nearly 100 percent of the time maneuver to give extra space (which is often accompanied by a friendly wave).
Professional truck drivers have been some of the most courteous. I’m always impressed how they can pilot those larger vehicles with pinpoint accuracy.
I know it might seem a bit of a random commentary to submit when so much is going on in the world, but it’s something (positive) I think about every time I’m out for a run or ride, so I figured I’d share. I do have some thoughts about other (maybe less positive) topics, but those can wait for another time.
Steve Foley, Pittsfield