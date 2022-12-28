Letter: Rural nurse practitioners deserve vital coverage

To The editor: Those of us involved in health care are very thankful for Aina Alvarez’s article “Answering the call for more nurse practitioners” (Eagle, Dec. 21).
She did a great job of highlighting a creative program designed to bring new people to a crucial part of our health care system. Front-line health care workers like nurse practitioners faced challenges long before the pandemic and those experiences were exasperated in our post-COVID world. This has led to the reality of a shortage of this needed workforce her article correctly depicts.
It is even more challenging in our rural community. The residency program strengthens Community Health Programs as a desirable and enriching workplace for family nurse practitioners, who now make up half of the CHP clinician staff, and the program strengthens the confidence and expertise of recently graduated NPs. Keep up the great work by shining the light on programs like this that add important value back to those in need.
Brian Drake, Williamstown
The writer is the president of the Community Health Programs board.