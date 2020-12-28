Russian cyberattacks demand action
To the editor: The United States prevented the Soviet Union from attacking us with nuclear weapons during the Cold War by amassing enough nuclear weapons of our own to destroy the USSR many times over if they ever dared to attack us. This was called the principle of mutually assured destruction and it is now time for us to use the same principle to deter Russia from further cyberattacks that can disable our entire defense system as well as water and electricity distribution.
This can only be done by threatening Russia with the same kind of cyber chaos that they are threatening us with now, and Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, has already suggested that course of action. I hope the new administration will take Romney’s advice.
Allan Gehring, Lenox