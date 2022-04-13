To the editor: I would like to address the safety concerns that have been raised by opponents of the Rusty Anchor Marina. ("Pittsfield Conservation Commission tells Rusty Anchor to keep its docks in a row until new arrangement can be worked out," Eagle, April 3.)
I have been a member of the Rusty Anchor Marina since 2015. During that time, I have never witnessed any serious incidents occurring between swimmers/bathers of the Blue Anchor swimming area and any watercraft entering/exiting the dock area of the Rusty Anchor Marina, nor have I ever read any article of information published in any news releases by our local newspaper. Obviously, such a serious incident would be well documented. As a very frequent user of the marina, in the previous eight years I have never even witnessed a “close call” between a Blue Anchor swimmer/bather and a watercraft entering/exiting the marina dock area.
Boaters have an ingrained attitude toward entering/exiting the Marina dock area: You never exceed a speed entering/exiting a dock area that would cause any serious harm to persons, or damage the boat or docks. If you were to observe boaters entering/exiting the Marina dock areas, it would be like watching grass grow. Yes, there can always be the possibilities of safety issues where swimmers/bathers and watercraft’s co-exist, but to hype those possibilities to enhance other Rusty Anchor Marina’s safety concerns agenda is not productive.
I have a count of only two public marinas on Pontoosuc Lake: the Rusty Anchor Marina and the U-Drive Rental. As far as I know, these are the only two marina/dock areas that have docks rented for seasonal use. All others are privately owned for personal use. Just saying.
Peter D. Ochs, Pittsfield