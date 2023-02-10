<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Sad to see Different Drummer's Kitchen in Lenox ready to close

To the editor: How sad to see a store with charm leave an area.

Different Drummer's Kitchen is a delight to shop in. The salespeople are pleasant; the merchandise is interesting and well-displayed. Instead, we're getting another car dealership — a luxury one at that. ("A high-end Pittsfield auto dealer wants to move to Lenox. Will town officials approve the multimillion-dollar project?" Eagle, Jan. 30.)

People today are shopping online and don't care about quality or atmosphere. Tasteful stores will soon be a thing of the past.

Janes Braus, Lenox

