Letter: Sad to see Different Drummer's Kitchen in Lenox ready to close

To the editor: How sad to see a store with charm leave an area.
Different Drummer's Kitchen is a delight to shop in. The salespeople are pleasant; the merchandise is interesting and well-displayed. Instead, we're getting another car dealership — a luxury one at that. ("A high-end Pittsfield auto dealer wants to move to Lenox. Will town officials approve the multimillion-dollar project?" Eagle, Jan. 30.)
People today are shopping online and don't care about quality or atmosphere. Tasteful stores will soon be a thing of the past.
Janes Braus, Lenox