Letter: Saddened by the state of North Street

To the editor: At one time, I was the owner of two downtown Pittsfield buildings: the Wright block and Burns block (now Hotel on North).
I had a total of 11 active storefronts in these buildings as well as 24 artist studios and other offices on the second and third stories.
This was not so long ago. I am encouraged to read about Julie Copoulos and her team working to revitalize North Street through the TDI program ("Pittsfield's transformation specialists," Eagle, April 11). I hope she reads this letter and is willing to consider what is said.
When I was serving on the City Council and we had James Ruberto as mayor, things were really going along great for all tenants and downtown business. Then along came parking meters, and then someone decided that a bike lane that would take up half the street was a good idea. (By the way, I did have a sighting of a cyclist on the street a couple weeks ago.)
Guess what started to happen? Businesses that were doing fine started to lose customers; businesses started to leave North Street one by one. All the work we had done to revitalize the street — such as adding several liquor licenses for downtown — were all in vain.
As a result of these new ideas, the Wright block and several other buildings are now empty, and it makes me sad. I can only hope that a new administration and hopefully a thoughtful City Council decides to bring back free parking (it would be nice if it were diagonal) and reduce the size of the bike lanes.
It's hard to believe that in eight or nine years we could regress so much.
Louis A. Costi, Cheshire