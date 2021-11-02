To the editor: I read with great interest the Oct. 27 article announcing the transfer of the Becket Land Trust quarry property to the Trustees of Reservations organization.
I applaud this transfer. The Trustees are a dedicated and professional organization well respected throughout the state. I am sure they will bring to the forefront much needed oversight to the operation of the Quarry property.
The Trustees are also inheriting a responsibility that the previous nonprofit had an extremely hard time understanding: public safety. Decades ago when the quarry ceased operation, it was still deemed a hazardous industrial worksite. Nothing has been done to change that classification. It remains just as hazardous. Over the past 20 years of operation under the Becket Land Trust, the Becket Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance Department have responded to and put themselves in danger to conduct rescues of young people using the site for diving and swimming, often with the use of alcohol. It was sometimes nothing more than a party area, not a hiking area.
The Land Trust was never able to responsibly control the quarry site, often trying to shift responsibility for its safe operation to the town of Becket. The safety of the quarry is not the town's responsibility. It was the responsibility of the people who were against the reopening of quarry operations, which would have been probably the safest alternative. If the new owners cannot effectively institute safe operations at the quarry site, the town and the Trustees collectively must face the fact that someone may be seriously injured or killed at this site. Then everyone concerned can look back and state what should we have done. How could we let this happen? Why didn’t have safeguards in place?
Unfortunately, these statements will all be too little and too late. Also, to my knowledge none of the three public safety departments in Becket were asked for any feedback or input on the transfer of ownership.
Mark A. Hanford, Becket
The writer is a retired fire chief of the Becket Fire Department.