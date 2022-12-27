Letter: Salame's political donations deserve more scrutiny

To the editor: In her otherwise excellent article on Ryan Salame ("Who is cryptocurrency exec Ryan Salame?," Eagle, Dec. 17), Heather Bellow notes only that Salame "was one of the country's top political donors to Republican candidates."
As an earlier Eagle story noted, those candidates included Donald Trump toady and longtime climate change-denier Marco Rubio and not-fit-for-dogcatcher-not-to-mention-United-States-senator Herschel Walker.
"He's a good guy," one friend said of Salame. "He's a sweet and quirky outlier," said a former teacher.
I disagree, say I, a big fan of the Olde Heritage Tavern who now wouldn't be caught dead there or at any other of Salame's eateries, knowing where my money might end up.
James Harris, Great Barrington